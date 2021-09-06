Majority of fever cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad are of dengue: Central Team

Bhushan further said that the district should organize a short reorientation of all doctors at PHC, CHC and district Hospital cum medical college of Firozabad and neighbouring districts on recent guidelines for management of Dengue, Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Services of experts on Infectious diseases from KGMU and similar institutions may be utilized for this purpose, he said adding that Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities to be intensified by the District administration. NCDC has deputed two EIS officers in the district for a period of next 14 days and they will assist the district in strengthening its outbreak response.