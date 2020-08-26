A new study which illustrates the plight of gig economy workers in tech startups including ber, OlaU shows that contractual workers have inadequate access to health insurance or med claim measures even as they face hazardous health issues due to long work hours and insufficient rest.

A survey conducted by the Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) in collaboration with the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), showed that an alarming 95.3% of respondents did not have any form of insurance, accidental, health or mediclaim.

The survey took responses from around 2,128 respondents from the 6 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

A majority of the taxi drivers suffer from backache, constipation, liver issues, waist pain and neck pain, which make up the top five health ailments, according to the responses. A significant number of respondents (60.7%) identified backache as a major health issue.

The survey also focused on harassment faced by drivers from customers, traffic officials, and app-based cab aggregators which significantly affected their mental health. It also highlighted workers’ exposure to factors such as sleep deprivation and substance abuse, which further puts them at risk of poor health.

Most of the drivers and delivery personnel (2,054) surveyed by IFAT and ITF are aged between 20 to 40 years. Around 188 respondents were of the age group of 40-50, while 19 respondents were from the age group of 50-60.

On average, taxi drivers spent close to 16-20 hours in their vehicles in a day. As per the survey data, 39.8% of the respondents said that they spent close to 20 hours in their own vehicle in a day. Around 89.8% of the respondents also said that they get less than 6 hours of sleep a day.

Due to long work hours and inadequate sleep, many taxi drivers have turned to addictive substances such as cigarette and tobacco products like gutkha, pan masala, etc. Around 40% of the respondents who were smoking cigarettes were also consuming gutkha or pan masala at the same time.

As per interviews and responses conducted with taxi drivers, many of them used cigarettes and tobacco containing substances "as a stimulant to keep them active during the day".

A majority of the respondents (540) aged between 20-30 years said that they suffer from backaches, more than 420 of them also complained about liver issues, while another 413 respondents also suffer from constipation related ailments. Around 168 of the respondents in the same age group suffer from diabetes.

At the same time, around 580 drivers aged from 30-40 years suffer from backache, and some 197 drivers of the same age group also suffer from diabetes. Many in the age group of 30-40 also complained of other complex health problems such as urinary issues, liver damage, skin inflammation, hand tremors, and eyesight problems.

Around 1400 respondents said that they have faced “violent" harassment from gig economy app customers, and around 1200 respondents also said that they faced harassment from police officials.

“Although Ola and Uber have claimed that there exist health insurance schemes for drivers and future initiatives being advertised and announced, on the ground none of these plans or measures are available to the driver," the report said. However, the survey was conducted from July to November 2019—much before the coronavirus crisis took over the globe.

Mint reported in July 2020 that as covid-19 cases started to soar in the country, e-commerce and gig economy companies such as Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, and Amazon began started offering insurance cover and income protection plans for delivery partners, local vendors, and supply chain associates.

Additionally, unicorns (billion-dollar startups) including Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and publicly-listed cab operator Uber also turned to its own customers and employees to raise “emergency" funds for drivers and delivery workers.

