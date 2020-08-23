Majority of homes where covid patients quarantined not evaluated by authorities

New Delhi: Home quarantine remains the government’s first choice for confirmed or suspected covid-19 patients, but authorities across states have not been able to evaluate the suitability of such isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

India's focus on home quarantine was triggered by paucity of healthcare providers, lack of infrastructure and resources coupled with unabated increase in covid-19 cases. Majority of Indian homes where patients are quarantined were never visited by any healthcare worker, according to officials in union health ministry.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), home care may be considered for confirmed or suspected covid-19 case when inpatient care is unavailable or unsafe such as when capacity is insufficient to meet the demand for healthcare services. However, caring for an infected person at home, rather than in a medical or other specialized facility, increases the risk of transmitting the virus to others in the family, the WHO said in its interim guidance issued this month on home care for patients with suspected or confirmed covid-19 and management of their contacts.

The WHO strictly calls for evaluation of the home setting. A trained health worker should assess whether the home in question is suitable for the isolation and whether the patient, caregiver and/or other household members have all they need to adhere to the recommendations for home care isolation, the WHO said citing requirement of social distancing, separate toilets, hand and respiratory hygiene.

“Government policy specifically mentioned that decision of home quarantine or isolation would be made by health professional after proper assessment of the home condition. But this was not followed in all the cases," said Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent meeting with states for taking stock of the covid-19 situation in the country, said the government has been successful in its home quarantine strategy.

“In majority cases patients get well and lot of government resources are saved. But continued monitoring and safety measures should have been instituted beside allowing home isolation policy for further control of transmission and severity of covid- 19," said Kishore.

When states such as Uttar Pradesh pushed for mandatory institutional quarantine, there was unrest among people, while many even tried to escape their quarantine institutions in initial days of the covid-19 pandemic in other parts of the country.

“India, not being prepared for a calamity like coronavirus, has not been efficient in providing quarantine facilities. The institutions provided for the services suffer from a huge lack of clean beds, bathrooms, hand sanitizers, drinking water, etc. Such conditions further trigger people to escape such facilities," said Suresh Sharma, head, Population Research Center, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

Home quarantine was considered a good option, but it is not suitable for every part of the country such as in urban slums, especially in Delhi and Mumbai where living spaces are very small, said Sharma.

The decision to isolate and care for an infected person at home depends on three factors—clinical evaluation of the covid-19 patient, evaluation of the home setting and the ability to monitor the clinical evolution of a person with covid-19 at home, WHO said.

“India lacks the resources and infrastructure to be able to assess the homes of individuals who have been home quarantined. Thus, the government has asked the hospitals to consult the patients through teleconsulations and have enabled the helplines to help the people suffering during this condition physically or mentally," said Nitin Jain, Director and Head Critical Care, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon.

