Majority of homes where covid patients quarantined not evaluated by authorities

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), home care may be considered for confirmed or suspected covid-19 case when inpatient care is unavailable or unsafe such as when capacity is insufficient to meet the demand for healthcare services. However, caring for an infected person at home, rather than in a medical or other specialized facility, increases the risk of transmitting the virus to others in the family, the WHO said in its interim guidance issued this month on home care for patients with suspected or confirmed covid-19 and management of their contacts.