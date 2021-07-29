Majority of Indian colleges are run by private sector, govt tells Rajya Sabha

It said, private colleges are affiliated to universities and the degrees are awarded only by their affiliating University. Private universities and deemed to be universities are empowered to award degrees which are specified by the UGC under Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Courses can be offered under regular mode at their main campuses with the prior approval of the statutory council(s) concerned. These universities can also offer courses under distance or online mode in accordance with the UGC regulations, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in his written reply.