NEW DELHI: A significant section of Indians expressed keen interest in travelling in 2021 after restrictions are eased, according to the findings of a joint report by Thomas Cook and SOTC India.

The third edition of Holiday Readiness Report (June 2021), which surveyed 4,000 customers across eight tier-1, -2 and -3 cities, said that around 69% respondents admitted that they intend to travel, with 18% ready to travel immediately post unlock, and 51% within the next three to six months.

While the desire to travel is strong, the report said that financial safety is important for travellers. 81% respondents reiterated their need for refundable/zero cancellation products.

Daniel D’souza, president & country head, leisure, SOTC Travel said given that uncertainty is a key concern, the company has introduced Holiday First and Pay When You Return feature for travellers.

Physical and personal safety remains one of the top priorities with 70% respondents ranking health and safety as a key consideration while making a travel booking. Majority of these travellers also said that they are willing to increase their budget and pay a premium for properties that are well sanitised. Around 66% respondents are willing to increase spends to ensure higher levels of health and safety on their holiday.

More than half of respondents said that it is important for them to book properties that re-sanitise rooms. Fully vaccinated hotel staff and drivers emerge as a need highlighted by 48% and 34% respondents, respectively.

The demand for domestic (54%) destinations is high at this point. Despite several restrictions from global countries, 46% respondents said they are still interested in enquiring and booking international destinations.

In India, the popular destinations include Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Andamans, Goa and Kerala. The popular international destinations include Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand and Europe. However, international travel heavily depends on restrictions and international border openings for Indians.

In terms of duration, longer stays are being preferred by Indian travellers with more than half of the respondents opting for 6 to 12 days holiday followed by three to five days (35%). Only 13% respondents said they would like to stretch their holiday beyond 12 days.

Travel companions are important for Indians in a post covid world with around 62% respondents preferring to travel with family/friends; 20% as couples/solo; 18% in a vaccinated group.

Although covid-19 pandemic seems to have boosted digital travel bookings. The report revealed that 77% respondents continued to express strong preference for interaction with an expert for guidance/ reassurance; 27% opting to purchase holidays through retail outlets; 17% for home service; 33% preferred a contactless experience of a virtual store/video chat. While 23% opted for bookings via website/app.

Rajeev Kale, president & country head – holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook(India) said that to boost customer confidence, the company has introduced TravShield that offers vaccinated hotel staff/drivers and interactions with vaccinated travel advisors; sanitized rooms, restaurants and vehicles. It covers free cancellations and re-scheduling while offering products that are inbuilt with covid insurance.

