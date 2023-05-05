Majority of internet users in India consume news online: Report2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:44 AM IST
The report found that interest in news consumption is higher (63% or 238 million) in rural India compared to 37% of internet users in urban centres.
In India, more than half of internet users are consuming news online, and close to half of them consider trust to be the key propeller for driving news consumption, according to a Kantar-Google report said on Thursday.
