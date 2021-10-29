Majority of organizations in India opt for hybrid cloud: IBM study

MUMBAI : There has been a drastic shift in business needs, with only 3% of the respondents reporting to use a single private or public cloud in 2021, down from 29% in 2019—establishing hybrid cloud as the dominant IT architecture, according to the results of an IBM's global study on cloud transformation.

Nearly 79% of global respondents and 71% of India respondents said workloads being completely portable with no vendor lock-in is important or extremely important to the success of their digital initiatives.

Nearly 69% of global respondents and 68% of India respondents said vendor lock-in is a significant obstacle to improving business performance in most or all parts of their cloud estate. 63% of respondents in India said lack of interoperability among clouds is a significant obstacle to improving business performance.

The global study, conducted by IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) in cooperation with Oxford Economics, surveyed almost 7,200 C-suite executives across 28 industries and 47 countries, including 287 executives from India. The findings indicate that the cloud market has entered the hybrid, multi-cloud era and concerns around vendor lock-in, security, compliance and interoperability remain paramount.

The study revealed that cyber threats are at an all-time high. Infrastructure complexity is creating cracked doors that cybercriminals are exploiting. Yet, more than a third of respondents did not indicate improving cybersecurity and reducing security risks are among their largest business and IT investments.

At the same time, 80% of global and India respondents said data security being embedded throughout the cloud architecture is important or extremely important, in most cases, to successful digital initiatives.

“As organizations progress on their journey to the cloud, adopting hybrid, multi-cloud has become essential and is a clear winner in the race to become the dominant architecture for enterprise cloud estates in India. We are witnessing Indian organizations experience enterprise-scale improvements by harnessing the power of a hybrid cloud architecture to digitize their existing products and services, enhance customer experience, increase business resiliency and reduce security risks," said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India.

