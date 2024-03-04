‘Majority of people will stop using UPI if…', survey reveals
73% of those surveyed indicated that they will stop using UPI if a transaction fee is introduced while 23% of the respondents said that they are willing to bear a transaction fee on payment.
A survey has revealed that a majority of the citizens will stop using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) if a transaction fee is levied on it. According to an online survey by LocalCircles, a sizable number of respondents claimed that they have experienced a transaction fee being levied on their UPI payment once or more in the last one year, it added.