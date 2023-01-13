Makar Sankranti 2023: Mumbai police bans sale or use of nylon kite strings. Details here3 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 09:36 AM IST
States like Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has also imposed a ban on the Chinese kite flying string.
States like Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has also imposed a ban on the Chinese kite flying string.
Makar Sankranti 2023: The Mumbai police has banned the use, sale and storage of 'manja' or nylon kite strings sometimes coated with powdered glass on account of the danger they pose to humans as well as birds.