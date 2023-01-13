Makar Sankranti 2023: The Mumbai police has banned the use, sale and storage of 'manja' or nylon kite strings sometimes coated with powdered glass on account of the danger they pose to humans as well as birds.

An official told PTI that this order will be in effect from 12 January -10 February. Violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying lawful order of public servant), official said.

As per the order, the use of non-biodegradable synthetic thread as kite string causes accidents, injuries to wildlife, sometimes even loss of life and damage to the environment. It added that it is desirable to protect birds which are getting extinct day by day and classified as rare and endangered species.

Earlier, a 51-year-old man who was identified as BJP worker Jasbir Singh Batra in Mumbai underwent plastic surgery and received several stitches after he suffered injuries on the hand and nose from a kite string, a police official said on Monday. "He was traveling on his motorcycle when a kite string gashed his left hand and nose. He was first rushed to civic-run VN Desai hospital and then to a private hospital as he needed plastic surgery," the official said.

In another case, a girl received 26 stitches on her throat in a kite string injury in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Yashaodhara Nagar police station official told PTI that the injury was caused by banned "manjha", kite string made of nylon polymers that are strengthened by applying coats of powdered glass and adhesive. "Five-year-old Shabnaaz, a resident of Faruque Nagar, was playing with her friends on Saturday evening when she suffered a deep gash on the throat due to kite string. The injury was worsened after friends tried to help her by pulling the manjha once it got stuck in the wound," he said. "She received 26 stitches. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Environment Act," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has imposed a ban on the Chinese kite flying string.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police issued an advisory on banning the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese kite flying string in the state. This order came after Ujjain police's crackdown on Chinese 'manjha' sellers the previous day.

"As per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strict action will be taken against those buying or selling Chinese kite flying string. Say No to Chinese 'Dor'," read the advisory, tweeted by Punjab Police.

"Chinese kite string is a non-biodegradable product. it does not get decomposed & sustains in the environment for a long time," DGP Punjab Police tweeted. Under rule 144 of CrPC Act 1973, the advisory added, people involved in selling Chinese kite string will be punished.

It urged parents not to allow their children to use it for kite flying and make them aware of its outcome.

A girl in Ujjain died after her throat was slit by Chinese 'manjha'. Police in Ujjain activated drone surveillance to detect users and sellers of banned Chinese 'manjha'.

Vinod Meena, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ujjain told ANI that, "There is a complete ban on the purchase, sale and use of Chinese 'Dor' in the Ujjain district. Here 2 traders were caught red-handed while selling Chinese dor. The police administration has demolished the houses of both the traders".

'A girl and a young man died due to throat-slitting incidents. The roofs of kite fliers' houses are being checked. Along with this, search is going on at the shops in the market," Meena had said.

Satyendra Kumar Shukla, SP Ujjain, said on Saturday that the users and sellers of Chinese 'manjha' are being detected through drones.

(With inputs from agencies)