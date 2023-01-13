In another case, a girl received 26 stitches on her throat in a kite string injury in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Yashaodhara Nagar police station official told PTI that the injury was caused by banned "manjha", kite string made of nylon polymers that are strengthened by applying coats of powdered glass and adhesive. "Five-year-old Shabnaaz, a resident of Faruque Nagar, was playing with her friends on Saturday evening when she suffered a deep gash on the throat due to kite string. The injury was worsened after friends tried to help her by pulling the manjha once it got stuck in the wound," he said. "She received 26 stitches. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Environment Act," he added.