Make a case that numbers are interesting

I once listened to a mathematician answer that in a semi-facetious way. Let’s assume, he said, that it’s not true. That is, let’s assume there is a pool of numbers about each of which there is simply nothing interesting to say. Now naturally when you have a pool of numbers, one must be the smallest. So it is with these deadly boring numbers—one of them has to be the smallest of the lot. Well, well, well, what do we have here? That it is the smallest of the uninteresting numbers is clearly an interesting factoid about that particular number. Which means that we have a contradiction right there: in this pool of uninteresting numbers, one turns out to be interesting indeed. Since we’ve reached a contradiction, our assumption that there are some totally uninteresting numbers must be false, and every number is indeed interesting.