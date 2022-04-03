Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Make booster shots mandatory for all before Covid vaccines get expired: Biocon chief tells Centre

Make booster shots mandatory for all before Covid vaccines get expired: Biocon chief tells Centre

1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Livemint

Covid-19 booster shots: Until now, India has allowed booster doses (precautionary doses) for health care workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years of age

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday shared a piece of advice to the Union Health Ministry regarding the unused stock of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a tweet, Shaw wrote that all healthcare institutions are worried about the unused stocks of the Covid-19 vaccines that will expire soon. She suggested to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that Covid booster shots can prevent the wastage of the unused stocks of vaccines. "Boosters are essential and we should not delay," the Biocon boss wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, a study conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune also examined the significance of the Covid booster dose. As per the study, Covid booster doses are indispensable to fight against the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Besides, the Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) Dr Priya Abraham has also reiterated the importance of precaution doses and said it is useful for boosting overall immunity to fight other infections too.

Until now, India has allowed booster doses (precautionary doses) for health care workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years of age.

The prioritisation and sequencing are based on the completion of the 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

