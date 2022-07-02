Karnataka Chief Minister was inaugurating the EV Campaign 2022 and 152 EV charging stations on Friday and speaking on the occasion, he said, "the battery and motor are the main parts of an eclectic vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the 'Atma Nirbhar' mission. The cost of Electric Vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect."