Mumbai: Product innovation, technological adoption and making available other financial products will be key drivers for ensuring financial inclusion, said chiefs of top finance companies at the Mint Banking Conclave last week.

Panellists said that there is a lot of headroom to grow in the rural markets as a large part of the country continues to be underbanked. However, finance companies must ensure that they stay relevant to the rural customers’ needs and build a viable business model. “Financial inclusion is about designing what customers want, not forcing them to buy what you want. So it’s not about competition but our willingness to go deeper and provide that credit. So at this stage, it’s not competition, but your willingness, your wanting to provide that credit," said Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman and managing director of Mahindra Finance.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, managing director and chief executive officer of CreditAccess Grameen, concurred that companies need to keep innovating to meet customers’ needs. “It’s important to be relevant to customers. It’s product suitability, process suitability, and place suitability which will help you to gain customer loyalty. If you can build customer and employee loyalty, you can keep innovating and keep a resilient business model," Hebbar said.

Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Fino Payments Bank, is clear that there are no free lunches and customers are willing to be charged for the small ticket transactions as it ensures convenience.

“A lot of players have been heavily funded by investors. They have been given a long rope to be profitable. They start giving for free. But if you start charging, then it becomes sustainable. When it comes to a larger segment of the population, we have built an asset-light and scalable model. We are not putting up branches. We believe that customer has to pay for services. A lot of technological innovations have happened transaction cost has come down," Gupta said.

For Anand Kumar Bajaj, chief executive of fintech firm PayNearby, collaboration is the way forward. “Collaboration brings in a lot of comfort over viability. Then you are not standing alone in the market. If you have laid the railroads into the hinterlands of India beyond credit and consumption, Bharat is waiting for it. Granularize, sachetize, and make the service universal. That’s what we have been focussing on," Bajaj said.

On the question of expanding the definition of financial inclusion to include other financial products, Hebbar said that micro-insurance would be the next big innovation in the rural markets. His own group company is starting a micro-insurance company soon. Iyer of Mahindra Finance, however, argues that financial products which work in urban areas should not be replicated in rural areas. Instead, the rural customers should be empowered by giving credit so that they have enough surplus to invest in other products.