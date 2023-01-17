‘Make financial products relevant to rural customers’2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Panellists said that there is a lot of headroom to grow in the rural markets as a large part of the country continues to be underbanked.
Mumbai: Product innovation, technological adoption and making available other financial products will be key drivers for ensuring financial inclusion, said chiefs of top finance companies at the Mint Banking Conclave last week.