‘Make financial products relevant to rural customers’

Panellists said that there is a lot of headroom to grow in the rural markets as a large part of the country continues to be underbanked. However, finance companies must ensure that they stay relevant to the rural customers’ needs and build a viable business model. “Financial inclusion is about designing what customers want, not forcing them to buy what you want. So it’s not about competition but our willingness to go deeper and provide that credit. So at this stage, it’s not competition, but your willingness, your wanting to provide that credit," said Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman and managing director of Mahindra Finance.