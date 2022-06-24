Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Make green hydrogen manufacturing accessible, affordable for all: Mansukh Mandaviya

Make green hydrogen manufacturing accessible, affordable for all: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PC-PTI)
1 min read . 07:17 PM ISTLivemint

Union Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 24 June requested the industry players to make the manufacturing of green hydrogen affordable and accessible.

Adding more, the Union Minister said India has tremendous opportunities in green hydrogen due to its geographical advantage.

"We need to grow in the research and production sector and innovate in the development and manufacturing of green hydrogen. Only the government alone can’t achieve the target of green energy," an official statement quoted Mandaviya as saying at the event.

Under the National Hydrogen Mission, the government aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and the related development of renewable energy capacity. Mandaviya said the government alone cannot achieve the target of green energy and sought synergy among industries, academia and the government.

"The world is looking towards us for our green hydrogen policy and we will soon launch the document with production, heavy transport logistics industries and shipping details," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizer Bhagwant Khuba said.

The government's aim is to achieve a 500-gigawatt production target capacity of non-fossil fuel by 2030, he added.

Earlier on 15 June, France’s TotalEnergies SE and Adani Group have agreed to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years in India to produce green hydrogen and develop an ecosystem around it as they seek to cut their reliance on fossil fuels and transition to zero net carbon emissions.

With inputs from PTI.

