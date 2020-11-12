Make in India plan gets cabinet push

To boost investments, the government last year slashed corporate tax rate for new manufacturers and to businesses not availing of any tax breaks, but a demand slump resulted in a lukewarm response. The government wants to boost manufacturing and is simultaneously pursuing a ₹100 trillion investments into infrastructure over the next few years to steer the economy out of its current slump. The production incentives may help global manufacturing firms exploring a China-plus-one strategy. Also, large production units will mean more business for small and medium enterprises, the backbone of India’s manufacturing and exports sectors.