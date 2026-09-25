Make in India turns 12: PM Modi highlights growth in manufacturing, investment and exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked 12 years of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, highlighting the transformation witnessed across sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi underlined the growth in domestic manufacturing, investment and exports, stating, “More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors! #12YearsOfMakeInIndia.”

The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched on September 25, 2014, with the objective of strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and positioning the country as a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.

Statement from Piyush Goyal Marking the occasion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India had moved from an ambition of manufacturing primarily for its domestic market to becoming a country capable of manufacturing for global markets.

“The real story of Make in India goes beyond these numbers. It is the confidence it has created. The confidence among our startup founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators, exporters and, most importantly, our people that ‘India can make, India can innovate, and India can compete with the world’,” Goyal said.

According to government data, the manufacturing sector has recorded strong growth in recent years, while production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have contributed to increased investment, production and exports.

Helped strengthen domestic manufacturing As of March 31, 2026, the PLI schemes had attracted around ₹2.40 lakh crore in actual investment and generated production and sales worth approximately ₹23.8 lakh crore, with exports worth around ₹15.2 lakh crore and more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

The electronics manufacturing sector has also expanded significantly over the 12-year period. Electronics production increased from around ₹1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to approximately ₹13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, while mobile phone production rose from around ₹18,000 crore to ₹6.27 lakh crore.