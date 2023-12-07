‘Make live-in illegal’: BJP MP calls ‘dangerous disease’, wants parents’ consent mandatory in love marriages
The BJP MP, while terming live-in relationships ‘dangerous disease’, calls for arranged marriages that have ‘low divorce rates’.
Dharambir Singh has sparked a debate with his comments on live-in relationships and love marriages. In a recent Lok Sabha session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana addressed the house during 'Zero Hour'. He called for legislative action against live-in relationships, labelling them a "dangerous disease".