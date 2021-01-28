'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday said Mumbai should be made part of the state. He urged the Centre to declare it a Union Territory until then.

"Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of the Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai is attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," he said, reports ANI.

Earlier Uddhav Thackeray had said that areas dominated by Marathi speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its final verdict on the issue.

The issue of the disputed border area has been pending in the Supreme Court for several years.

The dispute began after States Reorganisation Act of 1956 made Belgaum and 10 talukas of Bombay State (formerly part of erstwhile Bombay Presidency) a part of the then (then Mysore state).

Thackeray had on January 17 too said his government is committed to incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority. Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

-With agency inputs

