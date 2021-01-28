Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM
Tourists gather in front of the Gateway of India.

'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory,' Karnataka Deputy CM said
  • The issue of the disputed border area has been pending in the Supreme Court for several years

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday said Mumbai should be made part of the state. He urged the Centre to declare it a Union Territory until then.

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday said Mumbai should be made part of the state. He urged the Centre to declare it a Union Territory until then.

"Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of the Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai is attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," he said, reports ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST

'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST

Covering 7000 km, three more Rafale jets land in India after flying non-stop from France

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

"Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of the Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai is attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," he said, reports ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST

'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST

Covering 7000 km, three more Rafale jets land in India after flying non-stop from France

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Earlier Uddhav Thackeray had said that areas dominated by Marathi speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its final verdict on the issue.

The issue of the disputed border area has been pending in the Supreme Court for several years.

The dispute began after States Reorganisation Act of 1956 made Belgaum and 10 talukas of Bombay State (formerly part of erstwhile Bombay Presidency) a part of the then (then Mysore state).

Thackeray had on January 17 too said his government is committed to incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority. Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

-With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.