India’s laboratory facilities have to be world class for mutual recognition agreements with other countries in the area of laboratory services, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Goyal, who holds the portfolios of commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and textiles, urged the National Test House (NTH) to take a quantum leap in the use of technology and make its testing services a mark of assurance unparalleled in the world.

The testing system needs to be revolutionized, said Goyal at a function of NTH, which offers testing and evaluation services of engineering products, in Ghaziabad.

“Let us look at transformational changes. Even on the technology front, don’t look at incremental improvements any more. It should be a quantum leap in technology. Our signature should be a mark of assurance unparalleled in the world, for which a high level of integrity is required in our people and in our systems," the minister said.

“If you have to make brand India the brand of quality, then you are the guys who can do it. The duty cast on you is very big and onerous. Please do not let down the nation," Goyal said.

