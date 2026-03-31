'Make paternity leave a legal right', Raghav Chadha demands in Rajya Sabha - ‘Caregiving isn’t just for mothers’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has demanded in Parliament that paternity leave should be a legal right in India.
As things stand, paternity leave exists in the government sector in India, but it is not mandated by law in the private sector.
The Central Government employees are entitled to 15 days of paid leave within six months of childbirth or adoption. But in the private sector, it is considered a contractual benefit rather than a right, and policies vary widely across companies.
“When a child is born, both parents are congratulated. But caregiving responsibility falls on one. The mother,” Chadha, said, raising the demand in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.
“A father should not have to choose between caregiving for his newborn and keeping his job. And a mother should not have to go through childbirth & recovery without her husband’s support,” he said.
Paternity leave as a legal right exists in many countries, but the length, pay, and eligibility vary widely. Broadly, it is most established across Europe, parts of Latin America and Asia.
“In countries like Sweden, Iceland and Japan, this legal right is provided between 90 days to 52 weeks as guaranteed right. In India, 90 per cent work force is in Private sector. That means most of the fathers don’t have this right,” Chadha said.
Right after childbirth, the woman needs her husband’s presence the most, the AAP leader said.
“The husband’s caregiving responsibility towards his wife is equally important.I raised this issue in Parliament because caregiving is a shared responsibility. Our laws must reflect that,” he said.
Chadha has consistently raised issues in Parliament. Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab said in Rajya Sabha that commuters in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are stuck in traffic for at least 100 hours per year — “Not commuting. Just sitting.”
Chadha underscored that every hour lost “is an hour India cannot get back. Productivity lost, fuel wasted, air polluted, quality of life damaged.”
Chadha demanded a ‘National Urban Decongestion Mission’ — better public transport, smarter traffic management, and a scientific parking policy to curb $20-30 billion in annual economic losses from idling vehicles and reduced productivity, as per World Bank urban mobility studies.