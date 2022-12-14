Make SPARSH more user-friendly: defence secretary

NEW DELHI :Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane on Wednesday asked the stakeholder of System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH) to make it more user friendly.
A one-stop solution to all pension related activities of defence pensioners pioneered by defence accounts department, Armane underlined the problems in migration to SPARSH platform and technical glitches that need to be rectified.
Speaking at the Outreach Programme for Defence Pensioners on System for Pension Administration Raksha, the secretary said that the entire system should be intuitively user friendly and provide handholding services to the defence pensioners in onboarding process.
Armane added that the service provider should deploy the best of their resources to the project to ensure the top quality software and seamless transfer of pension and other benefits to the ex-servicemen.
He virtually inaugurated a SPARSH Service Centre in Delhi Cantonment, offering various services such as Service Requests and Grievance Redressal, Annual Life Certification, Pensioner Data verification (PDV), Manage Profile Changes including Aadhar Number, PAN Number, Postal Address, Bank Details etc , and View and Access various documents such as the Pension Payment Order (PPO), Corrigenda PPO, Pension Slip Form.
The Department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Six Banks viz. Indian Postal Payment Bank, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bandhan Bank and Equittas Small Financial Bank Ltd.
The Defence Accounts Department organized the 176th Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan, an outreach programme for Pensioners on the SPARSH.
The Defence Accounts Department is the nodal implementing agency for the project, envisaging ‘whole of the government’ approach and integrates over 3000 pension initiating, sanctioning and disbursement agencies. The unified system brings pensions services ranging from digital process of pensioner verification to real time tracking of grievance redressal at the doorstep of the veterans.
