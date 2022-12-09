Make stakeholders aware of new technologies relevant to them: Singh

Make stakeholders aware of new technologies relevant to them: Singh1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
- The minister said that CEL excels in providing products and solutions in defence, railways, clean energy, ICT, security and surveillance sectors
Union Minister Jitendra Singh called for making various stakeholders aware of the new technologies relevant to them.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh called for making various stakeholders aware of the new technologies relevant to them.
Speaking at an event of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), the minister said that the awareness is possible through an optimum synergy between research and industry.
Speaking at an event of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), the minister said that the awareness is possible through an optimum synergy between research and industry.
Singh added that sometimes best of the R&D institutes tend to follow a downhill course because there are not enough takers for the technologies developed by them. “For the first time in history, CEL is giving a dividend of ₹7.26 crore to the Government of India."
Singh added that sometimes best of the R&D institutes tend to follow a downhill course because there are not enough takers for the technologies developed by them. “For the first time in history, CEL is giving a dividend of ₹7.26 crore to the Government of India."
He said that the scientists and officers of CEL should strengthen and upgrade the four main business verticals of railways safety & signalling systems, strategic electronics for defence applications, solar photovoltaics and security and surveillance systems to the global standards.
He said that the scientists and officers of CEL should strengthen and upgrade the four main business verticals of railways safety & signalling systems, strategic electronics for defence applications, solar photovoltaics and security and surveillance systems to the global standards.
The minister added that CEL has been commissioning solar plants since last 25 years. “It has the distinction in installation of India’s First Solar Power Plant in 1992. Solar emerged as a key source of renewable energy option for the world in the recent past."
The minister added that CEL has been commissioning solar plants since last 25 years. “It has the distinction in installation of India’s First Solar Power Plant in 1992. Solar emerged as a key source of renewable energy option for the world in the recent past."
Singh said that CEL remained underrated and unattended organization by the previous governments. “PM Modi gave a positive push to scientific endeavours since 2014 through higher budgetary allocations and by taking pathbreaking policy decisions."
Singh said that CEL remained underrated and unattended organization by the previous governments. “PM Modi gave a positive push to scientific endeavours since 2014 through higher budgetary allocations and by taking pathbreaking policy decisions."
“CEL is providing indigenously manufactured Phase Control Modules (PCMs) for missile and radar programmes in strategic defence sector. Till date, 4.8 lakh PCMs supplied for more than 80 defence radar systems deployed at different locations. CEL is the only production agency in the country for PCMs and the import cost is 4 times higher, thus saving forex worth ₹2000 crores," he added.
“CEL is providing indigenously manufactured Phase Control Modules (PCMs) for missile and radar programmes in strategic defence sector. Till date, 4.8 lakh PCMs supplied for more than 80 defence radar systems deployed at different locations. CEL is the only production agency in the country for PCMs and the import cost is 4 times higher, thus saving forex worth ₹2000 crores," he added.
The minister said that CEL excels in providing products and solutions in defence, railways, clean energy, ICT, security and surveillance sectors by anticipating opportunities in technology in a sustainable way. “They are significantly contributing in railway sector in the area of digital axle counter which are essential for safety and signalling systems of Indian Railways."
The minister said that CEL excels in providing products and solutions in defence, railways, clean energy, ICT, security and surveillance sectors by anticipating opportunities in technology in a sustainable way. “They are significantly contributing in railway sector in the area of digital axle counter which are essential for safety and signalling systems of Indian Railways."
Singh also flagged off two ambulances donated by CEL to MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Singh also flagged off two ambulances donated by CEL to MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.