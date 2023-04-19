Make states, UTs parties to proceedings on same-sex marriage pleas: Centre to SC1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 01:00 PM IST
- Same-sex marriage case: The hearing and the outcome of the landmark case will have significant ramifications. The case will decide the fate of marital and allied rights for lesbian and gay couples.
Before the Day 2 hearing of the Same-sex marriage case hearing, the Centre urged the Supreme Court that all states and Union Territories be made parties to the proceedings on the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.
