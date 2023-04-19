Before the Day 2 hearing of the Same-sex marriage case hearing, the Centre urged the Supreme Court that all states and Union Territories be made parties to the proceedings on the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that states be made parties to the proceedings.

"It is, therefore, humbly requested that all states and Union Territories be made a party to the present proceedings and their respective stance be taken on record and in the alternative, allow the Union of India, to finish the consultative process with the states, obtains their views/apprehensions, compile the same and place it on record before this court, and only thereafter adjudicate on the present issue," the affidavit said.

"It is submitted that Union of India, has issued a letter dated April 18, 2023 to all states inviting comments and views on the seminal issue raised in the present batch of petition," it said.

However, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the LGBTQ community responded to Mehta saying, "I am challenging a central law and merely because a subject is in the concurrent list it does mean states have to be joined. Insolvency was challenged before this court and that was in the concurrent list as well but states were not joined".

He added, "The letter was issued yesterday and notice was issued 5 months ago. This could have been done earlier".

At present the court proceedings have continued. Rohatgi has made a prolonged pitch in favour of same-sex marriage, citing Indian history, including Khajurao.

The hearing and the outcome of the landmark case will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject. The case will decide the fate of marital and allied rights for lesbian and gay couples.

India decriminalized homosexuality in 2018, but has yet to extend family rights to the LGBTQ community. A number of rights, like adoption and inheritance, that are allied to marital rights remain absent for India’s LGBTQ people.

The apex court had on November 25 last year sought the Centre's response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.