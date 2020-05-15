Make sure migrants do not walk home: MHA tells states

New Delhi: In a fresh communication to states, the Union home ministry, on Friday, instructed states to ensure that migrant workers do not have to walk back to their home states.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to states instructing the establishements to urge migrants to take the Shramik Special trains, which are currently in operation.

"In case they are found in such conditions, they should be taken to nearby shelters, appropriately counseled and provided food and water till such time they are facilitated to board the Shramik Special trains or buses to their native places," Bhalla said in his letter, adding that incidents of migrants walking back to their homes were still being reported from across the country.

"It is responsibility of states to facilitate movement of stranded migrant workers who are willing to go to their home states," said MHA.

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Indian Railways has across the country operated 642 'Shramik Special' trains till 13 May, resulting in around 7.9 lakh passengers reaching their home states, said the Indian government.

Of these, Uttar Pradesh received the maximum number of trains (301), followed by Bihar (169), it said.

Earlier this month, the Union home ministry and Ministry of Railways announced that over 100 Shramik Special trains will run daily to ferry stranded labourers home.

