Home / News / India / ‘Make Tejashwi Bihar CM now’, Prashant Kishor's advice to Nitish Kumar
‘Make Tejashwi Bihar CM now’, Prashant Kishor's advice to Nitish Kumar
3 min read.05:49 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from ANI )
Political strategist Prashant Kishor said on Saturday that the Janata Dal (United) leader should not wait till 2025 and make his deputy in the state cabinet, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief minister of Bihar
Bihar has always been one of the most politically active states of India and with the high profile political drama the state has witnessed in recent past in terms of the power tussle among Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, even a minor turbulence in Bihar's politics becomes a spectacle. Political analyst Prashant Kishor, who has long been a vocal opponent of Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, said on Saturday that the Janata Dal (United) leader shouldn't wait until 2025 to name Tejashwi Yadav as the state's chief executive instead.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bihar has always been one of the most politically active states of India and with the high profile political drama the state has witnessed in recent past in terms of the power tussle among Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, even a minor turbulence in Bihar's politics becomes a spectacle. Political analyst Prashant Kishor, who has long been a vocal opponent of Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, said on Saturday that the Janata Dal (United) leader shouldn't wait until 2025 to name Tejashwi Yadav as the state's chief executive instead.
Kishor was in Sheohar leading his Jan Suraj Padyatra in Bihar. While interacting with reporters where he said, "Nitish has announced to contest elections under Tejashwi's leadership. He has accepted the fact that the election cannot be won on his face or by his party JD(U). "
Kishor was in Sheohar leading his Jan Suraj Padyatra in Bihar. While interacting with reporters where he said, "Nitish has announced to contest elections under Tejashwi's leadership. He has accepted the fact that the election cannot be won on his face or by his party JD(U). "
He asserted, "There is no need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance, RJD has the biggest share. Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for three years and the public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He asserted, "There is no need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance, RJD has the biggest share. Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for three years and the public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Kishor, who has visited two districts so far, more than 60%Political strategist Prashant Kishor., Bihar, RJD, JDU, Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yada of young people have left their home states in search of work.
According to Kishor, who has visited two districts so far, more than 60%Political strategist Prashant Kishor., Bihar, RJD, JDU, Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yada of young people have left their home states in search of work.
Kishor's comments were based on a recent statements by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
Kishor's comments were based on a recent statements by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
"I am saying this from the beginning...He (Tejashwi Yadav) will definitely do it. You understand it right?" said Kumar in front of the media, on giving Tejashwi Yadav leadership for the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am saying this from the beginning...He (Tejashwi Yadav) will definitely do it. You understand it right?" said Kumar in front of the media, on giving Tejashwi Yadav leadership for the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After severing ties with the BJP in August of this year, Nitish Kumar re-joined the Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties. He then took the oath of office as chief minister of Bihar once more.
After severing ties with the BJP in August of this year, Nitish Kumar re-joined the Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties. He then took the oath of office as chief minister of Bihar once more.
Some people believe Nitish Kumar is attempting to forge a significant coalition to oppose the BJP at the centre, but "this is not very credible," according to Kishor. He claimed that out of the 17 years Nitish Kumar has served as chief minister, 14 of those years have been with BJP support.
Some people believe Nitish Kumar is attempting to forge a significant coalition to oppose the BJP at the centre, but "this is not very credible," according to Kishor. He claimed that out of the 17 years Nitish Kumar has served as chief minister, 14 of those years have been with BJP support.
Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have recently traded barbs with one another. Kishor was expelled from the JD-U in January 2020 for "acting against the party's decisions" after joining the organisation and serving as national vice president.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have recently traded barbs with one another. Kishor was expelled from the JD-U in January 2020 for "acting against the party's decisions" after joining the organisation and serving as national vice president.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier this month, Kishor criticised Nitish Kumar for saying that he was "working for the BJP" and claimed that the chief minister had become "delusional" in his claims. He said, "He (Kumar) has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks rather than what he means."
Earlier this month, Kishor criticised Nitish Kumar for saying that he was "working for the BJP" and claimed that the chief minister had become "delusional" in his claims. He said, "He (Kumar) has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks rather than what he means."