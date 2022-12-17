‘Make Tejashwi Bihar CM now’, Prashant Kishor's advice to Nitish Kumar

Bihar has always been one of the most politically active states of India and with the high profile political drama the state has witnessed in recent past in terms of the power tussle among Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, even a minor turbulence in Bihar's politics becomes a spectacle. Political analyst Prashant Kishor, who has long been a vocal opponent of Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, said on Saturday that the Janata Dal (United) leader shouldn't wait until 2025 to name Tejashwi Yadav as the state's chief executive instead.

