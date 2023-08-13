'Make Tiranaga your DP', PM Modi asks Indians to flaunt tri-colours on social media2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
PM Modi urges countrymen to change social media DP in support of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement and strengthen patriotism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all countrymen to change their social media DP in the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranaga movement. He said the unique effort will help deepen the bonds between our ‘beloved country and us’.
