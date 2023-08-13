Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all countrymen to change their social media DP in the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranaga movement. He said the unique effort will help deepen the bonds between our ‘beloved country and us’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the Prime Minister wrote “In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us."

Notably, the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative by the government begins from today and will continue till the 77th Independence Day on August 15. . The campaign is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in a bid to strengthen the sense of patriotism among citizens and commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased 'janbhagidari'.

PM Modi on Friday had asked the countrymen to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative between 13th to 15th August and also upload their pictures on harghartiranga.com. He said that every Indian has an emotional connection with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in the national capital on Sunday. At the event, Lekhi told ANI, “Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all work together in this direction full of energy,"