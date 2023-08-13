Meanwhile, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in the national capital on Sunday. At the event, Lekhi told ANI, “Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all work together in this direction full of energy,"