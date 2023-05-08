Digital travel firm MakeMyTrip has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce voice assisted bookings in Indian languages to make travel planning more inclusive and accessible for its customers.

As per the company's statement, this new platform is powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Azure Cognitive Services. The new service will enable user interactions and offer personalised travel recommendations based on their preferences.

Furthermore, it will also help in curating and booking holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, hotel reviews, etc.

As per statement, currently beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flights and holidays customers and in the next stage there will be voice assisted booking flow to cover other transport offerings.

Speaking of the collaboration, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, "We have pioneered offerings at the intersection of e-commerce, travel, and technology, and are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc."

“This Generative AI integration through our collaboration with Microsoft involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings hereon forth," he added.

Sanjay Mohan, Group Chief Technology Officer of MakeMyTrip added that the new update would elevate the user experience and make the platform more inclusive, accessible, and easy to navigate.

Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said that "Bringing together MakeMyTrip’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, our collaboration will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travelers across India, with trust and security at the core."

Earlier, on 1 May, the compaamy had partnered with Europamundo, a leading global player in tourism and travel industry, for bringing the latter's international holiday packages in India online. As per the statement, with this partnership, over 600 new itineraries will be added to MakeMyTrip's existing catalogue of nearly 5,000 holiday package options. Moreover, the company is also planning to grow its franchise base by over 50 percent in 2023 to expand its reach in smaller cities and towns across India.