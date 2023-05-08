MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft, introduces voice assisted travel bookings. Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:46 PM IST
The new platform will help in curating and booking holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, hotel reviews etc, based on the type of traveller the user is.
Digital travel firm MakeMyTrip has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce voice assisted bookings in Indian languages to make travel planning more inclusive and accessible for its customers.
