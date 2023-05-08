Earlier, on 1 May, the compaamy had partnered with Europamundo, a leading global player in tourism and travel industry, for bringing the latter's international holiday packages in India online. As per the statement, with this partnership, over 600 new itineraries will be added to MakeMyTrip's existing catalogue of nearly 5,000 holiday package options. Moreover, the company is also planning to grow its franchise base by over 50 percent in 2023 to expand its reach in smaller cities and towns across India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}