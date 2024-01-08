Travel company MakeMyTrip (MMT) on Monday informed that they have observed 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Union Territory. The development comes as a diplomatic row erupted between India and Maldives over derogatory remarks by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks by the Maldivian minister sparked a outcry on internet with Indians calling for a boycott of Maldives for tourism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country’s stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!," MakeMyTrip said in a post on X.

The increase in the searches related to Lakshadweep comes as many influential Indian celebrities joined the #ExploreIndianislands trend on the internet and requested people to prefer them for tourism purposes, rather than Maldives, which is blatantly turning anti-India with the new government in office.

The newly-elected President Mohamed Muizzu came to power in the island country on the backs of an anti-India campaign and has cleared his alignment with China and the Arab world. Mohamed Muizzu started his China visit amid the diplomatic row with India and the Asian giant is expected to grant fresh financial support to Maldives.

China says ‘never asked the Maldives to reject India’ With President Mohamed Muizzu visiting China amid a row with India, the Chinese authorities decided to clear some air on Monday and said Beijing has never asked Male to reject New Delhi because of the conflicts between China and India.

"China respects the friendly and cooperative relationship between the Maldives and India, fully aware of the importance for Male to maintain good relations with New Delhi. Beijing has never asked Male to reject New Delhi because of the conflicts between China and India, nor does it view cooperation between the Maldives and India as unfriendly or a threat," the Chinese state media editorial said.

"It (China) is also willing to carry out trilateral cooperation between China, India, and the Maldives. New Delhi should stay more open-minded, as China's cooperation with South Asian countries is not a zero-sum game," it said.

