Homestays & Villas and makemytrip add faces criticism for discounts exclusively offered to Pakistanis only when their country loses the cricket match.

India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match: The ICC (International Cricket Council) Men’s Cricket World Cup is taking place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With the upcoming India Vs Pakistan slated to take place today, in the print edition of Ahmedabad Times the front page advertisement stated that makemytrip and Homestays & Villas offers ‘An open invitation to Pakistani fans.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further mentioned discount coupons to Pakistani nationals if certain conditions were met that involved Pakistan losing the cricket match.

Also read: India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Who will be in playing XI, what will be pitch like? and other details However, hotel aggregator Homestays & Villas in a social media post dismissed the advertisement and claimed that makemytrip was responsible for this error, “We have no affiliation with this absolutely disgraceful advertisement published by makemytrip." Homestays & Villas further mentioned that they do not serve Pakistan citizens, "Our country comes first before any business and we do not serving our property to Pakistan citizens." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post drew hilarious reactions and criticism from netizens, one user remarked, “Yes, the country comes first … what is in there that offends countrymen. We are funnily pulling the legs of neighbours, at the same offering some discounts." The user further remarked, “Where are Pakistanis now, on Mars? They are in India living in our hotels, right?"

Also read: India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Pak is scared of Virat Kohli’, say fans outside Narendra Modi stadium | Watch Another user stated, “wow the ad already sucked, and then you guys made it worse are you in competition with makemytrip for the greater self-own?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While a third user remarked, “Both, the eerie ad and the rebuttal, are poorly worded." One user pointed to the discounts offered to Pakistanis only when the country loses, “It's actually really funny how discounts are there only if Pakistan losses. It's a small taunt." Another user stated, “It's a perfect example of how not to treat a visiting nations people!" One comment read," Isn't it a sarcastic messages, to support India now that the match is inevitable?"

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on October 14 at 2 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Next ICC World Cup Match is scheduled for November 4.

