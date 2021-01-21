‘Making decisions outside the rule book rang in telecom’s success’

In 1991, we were dependent on external balance of payments support from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, regional development banks, Aid India Consortium. The US had a strong say in the decision-making process. As long as we were dependent for our balance of payments strategy on these entities, flexibility in the area of national security was limited. So a decision like the nuclear test—which everybody realized was a power statement—invited sanctions, but the ability for the country to withstand those sanctions were dramatically higher when Vajpayee became prime minister. Following the 91 reforms the economy had begun to look up, our economic strength gathered momentum, our confidence gathered momentum, in 1993 we had paid off all the debt to the IMF. We were no more a programme country of the IMF. All that when taken together really does bring out and highlight the importance of economic strength and security flexibility. Only countries which are economically strong can also hope to become important defence and strategic partners.