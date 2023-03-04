New Delhi: President Droupadi Mumru on Saturday said that making India a ‘clean nation’ is not only the responsibility of the government, but the collective responsibility of all citizens.

Presenting the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 and launching the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain -2023" in New Delhi, she said "Jal Shakti’ cannot be fruitful without ‘Nari Shakti’. United power of both these forces is needed for social prosperity. ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ aims to empower women."

The President said water and sanitation hold a special place in the life of every citizen. “But these issues affect women the most, as generally it is the responsibility of women to arrange drinking water for their home."

The government has taken special measures for providing clean drinking water and sanitation facilities through initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission. Today more than 11.3 crore households are getting potable water from the tap, she said.

Stressing on the need of water conservation and water management, the President said it is a well-known fact that in our country, water resources are limited and its distribution is also uneven.

“About 18 percent of the world’s population resides in India, but only 4 percent of the world’s water resources are available here. Moreover, most of this water is received in the form of rain, which drains into rivers and seas. That’s why water conservation and its management is a very important topic for us," she added.

She also pointed out that two lakh villages in the country have declared themselves as ODF plus villages. She also emphasized on the need for proper and environment-friendly management of household wastes.

“We should have a system in which most of the waste-materials is recycled; liquid wastes cannot contaminate underground water; and we can make manure from the left over wastes," she added.