Making India a clean nation is responsibility of all citizens: President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:34 PM IST
The government has taken special measures for providing clean drinking water and sanitation facilities through initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, Murmu said
New Delhi: President Droupadi Mumru on Saturday said that making India a ‘clean nation’ is not only the responsibility of the government, but the collective responsibility of all citizens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×