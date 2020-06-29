Making peace with coronavirus, govt lets states decide unlock-2 under new normal

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Monday underlined the need to live with a new normal and focus on unlock 2 Wednesday onwards. It said the unlocking rules open up more activities outside containment zones.

The Centre said states and union territories will have the flexibility to put restrictions or allow activities as they deem fit looking at the ground realities.

“However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," it added.

The home ministry said “Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner… shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission."

The new guidelines say that containment zones will have to be carefully demarcated by the states and UTs with a view to contain the spread of covid-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

“Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed," the rules said, adding that district administrations will put the containment zone updates in their websites.

Keeping the social distancing norms, the home ministry rules look at bringing back the focus on Aarogya Setu mobile app and advised that district administrations will ask people to download it and use it to know the safe distance and positive cases on their periphery.

