Malabar 2024: India to host joint naval exercise of Quad nations from October 8 in Visakhapatnam

India will host the Malabar naval exercise from October 8 to 18, involving the US, Australia, and Japan. The 11-day event features complex maritime operations and participation from various naval platforms and special forces from all four nations.

Published7 Oct 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida ahead of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware (Photo: PM Office Japan/X)

India will host a joint naval exercise of Quad nations from Tuesday at Vishakhapatnam — mere weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met other leaders of the group in the US. The 11-day mega wargame is held annually and includes sea and harbour phases with a focus on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Exercise Malabar 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 8 to 18, beginning with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the sea phase," the Indian Navy announced on Saturday.

It also said that the upcoming exercise is expected to be the ‘most comprehensive’ version till date — featuring complex operational scenarios. The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

Also Read | Here to stay: The Quad has defined a strategic agenda for the Indo-Pacific

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit at his hometown Wilmington in Delaware on September 21. It was the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

