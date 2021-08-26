Malabar naval exercises among forces of Quad nations begin off Guam

The Indian Navy has deployed its stealth frigate INS Shivalik, anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt and a fleet of P8I maritime surveillance aircraft in the 25th edition of the drills that began as a bilateral exercise between India and the US in the 1990s. Japan joined India and the US as a partner in 2015 with Australia being invited for the drills by India last year. The exercises, hosted by India, were held in two phases in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.