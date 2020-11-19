Malabar phase II exercise 2020 sees high tempo of fighter flying operations

NEW DELHI : The second phase of the Malabar exercise on Thursday saw a high tempo of fighter flying operations from the decks of the two participating aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimit.

"MiG 29K's of the IN and the F-18 of the US Navy flew along with the IN's maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and the USN AEW aircraft E2C Hawkeye in seamless coordination," said the Indian Navy.

The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames.

The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20.

