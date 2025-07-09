Malaika Arora gets BIG relief: Warrant against actress in 2012 Saif Ali Khan hotel brawl case cancelled

In a big relief for actress Malaika Arora, a Mumbai court on Wednesday cancelled the bailable warrant issued against her in the 2012 hotel brawl case involving Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan after she appeared before it.

The actress was a prosecution witness, but she was dropped after the prosecution submitted that she “was not supporting their case.”

The court had issued the warrant after Malaika Arora failed to appear before it in the case, where Saif Ali Khan is accused of assaulting an NRI businessman at a five-star hotel in Mumbai 13 years ago.

The 51-year-old actress-model was part of the group that had gone for dinner with Saif at the hotel on 22 February 2012, when the alleged incident occurred.

In April, the court issued a bailable warrant against her for failing to turn up for recording her testimony as a witness in the case.

On Wednesday, Malaika appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade court) K S Zanwar. She then filed an application for cancellation of the warrant, which the court allowed.

What is the 2012 Saif Ali Khan hotel brawl case? Saif Ali Khan and two others were arrested following a complaint filed by the businessman, Iqbal Mir Sharma. The trio was later released on bail.

The 54-year-old Bollywood star was accompanied by his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karishma, Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora and some male friends at the time of the dinner.

According to police, when Iqbal protested the raucous chatter of the filmstar and his friends, Saif allegedly threatened the businessman and subsequently punched him in the nose, fracturing it.

The NRI businessman also accused Saif and his friends of hitting his father-in-law, Raman Patel, who was accompanying him.

However, Said has claimed Iqbal made provocative statements and used abusive language against the women accompanying him, which led to the ruckus.

The matter will be next heard on August 22.