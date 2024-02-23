Yana Mir, a Kashmiri activist and journalist, said in the UK Parliament that she “will never ever be a Malala Yusufzai", emphasising that she is completely safe and free in "Kashmir, which is a part of India". Her speech has now taken the internet by storm.

"This year on Sankalp Divas, all I hope for is that our perpetrators living in the UK and Pakistan will stop maligning my country in international media or on international human rights forums. Stop unwanted selective outrage, stop trying to polarise Indian society by reporting from your UK living rooms. Thousands of Kashmiri mothers have already lost their sons because of terrorism. Stop coming after us and let my Kashmiri community live in peace. Thank you and Jai Hind," she added.

BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah shared Yana Mir's video which went viral on social media on Friday. Mir had post the video on her X account on February 21.

Who is Yana Mir

Yana Mir is Kashmir activist and journalist. Her bio on X says that she is the Vice President of the All JK Youth Society (AJKYS). She also described herself as a TedX Speaker. On her Youtube channel, she said she was “Kashmiri Political Analyst.".

During the event in the UK, Mir received the Diversity Ambassador Award for championing diversity in the J&K region.

"Alhamdulillah, Today I received with Honor, the @jksc_uk Diversity Ambassador Award in the UK Parliament from honorable MP Theresa Villiers in the presence of MPs @BobBlackman @VirendraSharma and other prominent personalities from the UK political fraternity," she said in a post on X.

