Malappuram-based businessman in customs custody over Kerala gold smuggling case

Rameez was taken into custody from his house in Malappuram and moved to the customs office in Kochi for interrogation, the reports said. Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair—the two main accused in the case whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday—were taken for questioning to the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday. Another accused in the case, Fareed Faisal, suspected to be linked to jewellery business, had absconded and is still at large.