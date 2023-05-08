Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to arrive at the Malappuram boat capsize incident site, while the search operation for the boat capsize incident continues, said Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday.

While speaking to the media persons, K Rajan noted that the operation is being carried out by multiple teams including NDRF, fire, and scuba diving teams.

Malappuram boat accident | Death toll rises to 22. The exact number of people who were travelling on the boat could not be confirmed. CM will reach here at around 9.30 am. Search operation is underway. NDRF, fire and Scuba diving teams are conducting the search operation. Navy's… https://t.co/M2qZ2zAhCs pic.twitter.com/Bn7VjoaU23 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

“Malappuram boat accident | Death toll rises to 22. The exact number of people who were travelling on the boat could not be confirmed. CM will reach here at around 9.30 am. The search operation is underway. NDRF, fire and Scuba diving teams are conducting the search operation. The Navy's team has also come forward. Coast Guard arrived yesterday. The second team of NDRF will also reach here," he added.

The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident has increased to 22, informed the Regional Fire Range Officer on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter called in to assist in the search and rescue operation.

#WATCH | Malappuram boat accident: Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter called in to assist in the search and rescue operation.#KeralaBoatTragedy pic.twitter.com/42s8b7hPsO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

As reported by ANI, the accident occurred near the Tanur coast when a tourist boat overturned.

While talking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not."

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

(With inputs from ANI)