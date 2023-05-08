Malappuram boat capsize incident: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to visit the incident site2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:36 AM IST
K Rajan noted that the operation is being carried out by multiple teams including NDRF, fire, and scuba diving teams.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to arrive at the Malappuram boat capsize incident site, while the search operation for the boat capsize incident continues, said Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday.
