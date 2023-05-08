Malappuram boat capsize incident: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to visit the incident site

“Malappuram boat accident | Death toll rises to 22. The exact number of people who were travelling on the boat could not be confirmed. CM will reach here at around 9.30 am. The search operation is underway. NDRF, fire and Scuba diving teams are conducting the search operation. The Navy's team has also come forward. Coast Guard arrived yesterday. The second team of NDRF will also reach here," he added.

