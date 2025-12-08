Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress assault case by Kerala Court

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, bringing a dramatic close to one of Kerala’s intensely scrutinised criminal trials of the past decade. While the court cleared Dileep of all charges, it convicted six accused, including principal accused Sunil NS, better known as Pulsar Suni.
Judge Honey M Varghese found Pulsar Suni and five others guilty of multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, according to the Bar and Bench report.
Those convicted are:
Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni)
Martin Antony
Manikandan B
Vijeesh VP
Salim H (Vadival Salim)
Pradeep
The court held them guilty under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 340–354, 366, 354B, 376D (gang rape), and also under Section 66A of the IT Act. Sentencing will follow separately.
The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent South Indian actress on 17 February 2017, when she was travelling to a film location in Thrissur. A group of men allegedly forced their way into her moving vehicle, assaulted her, and recorded videos of the attack.
The next day, the vehicle’s driver, Martin Antony, was arrested. Within a week, police apprehended Pulsar Suni, a known history-sheeter, who became the first accused. Additional arrests followed through the month as the investigation widened.
Suni remained in custody for more than seven years until the Supreme Court granted him bail last year.
In July 2017, police arrested actor Dileep on charges of criminal conspiracy, purportedly to take revenge after the survivor informed his then-wife about an alleged extramarital affair.
His early bail applications were rejected twice by the Kerala High Court. He eventually secured bail in October 2017 after spending 83 days in custody.
The Crime Branch later accused Dileep of violating bail conditions, though the court ultimately found insufficient grounds to convict him.
The charges invoked a wide range of IPC provisions, including:
120B – Criminal conspiracy
109 – Abetment
366 – Kidnapping or abducting a woman
354, 354B, 357 – Use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, disrobe, or confine
376D – Gang rape
201 – Destruction of evidence
212 – Harbouring an offender
34 – Common intention
Several individuals were added through supplementary charge sheets, while others were discharged or turned approvers during the prolonged investigation.
Fourteen individuals were named at various stages, but the final trial centred on the following accused:
A1: Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni)
A2: Martin Antony
A3: Manikandan B
A4: Vijeesh VP
A5: Salim H (Vadival Salim)
A6: Pradeep
A7: Charlie Thomas
A8: P. Gopalakrishnan (Dileep) – acquitted
A9: Sanilkumar (Mesthiri Sanil)
A15: Sarath G Nair
Two accused — advocate Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph — were discharged during the trial. Others, including Vishnu, Vipin Lal BL, and Aneesh PK, turned approvers and were examined as prosecution witnesses.
The trial, which began on 8 March 2018, has been lengthy and complex. A total of 261 witnesses were examined, many in camera, including several prominent film personalities, with 28 witnesses turning hostile.
Over the years, two special prosecutors stepped down, and the survivor's request to replace the presiding judge was denied. The prosecution submitted 833 documents and 142 material objects, while the defence produced 221 documents. Witness examination alone spanned 438 days.
(With agency inputs)
