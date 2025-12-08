Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress assault case by Kerala Court

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, bringing a dramatic close to one of Kerala’s intensely scrutinised criminal trials of the past decade. While the court cleared Dileep of all charges, it convicted six accused, including principal accused Sunil NS, better known as Pulsar Suni.

Who was convicted in the case? Judge Honey M Varghese found Pulsar Suni and five others guilty of multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, according to the Bar and Bench report.

Advertisement

Those convicted are:

Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni)

Martin Antony

Manikandan B

Vijeesh VP

Salim H (Vadival Salim)

Pradeep

The court held them guilty under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 340–354, 366, 354B, 376D (gang rape), and also under Section 66A of the IT Act. Sentencing will follow separately.

What happened on the night of the 2017 assault? The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent South Indian actress on 17 February 2017, when she was travelling to a film location in Thrissur. A group of men allegedly forced their way into her moving vehicle, assaulted her, and recorded videos of the attack.

The next day, the vehicle’s driver, Martin Antony, was arrested. Within a week, police apprehended Pulsar Suni, a known history-sheeter, who became the first accused. Additional arrests followed through the month as the investigation widened.

Advertisement

Suni remained in custody for more than seven years until the Supreme Court granted him bail last year.

Why was Dileep arrested and how did his case progress? In July 2017, police arrested actor Dileep on charges of criminal conspiracy, purportedly to take revenge after the survivor informed his then-wife about an alleged extramarital affair.

His early bail applications were rejected twice by the Kerala High Court. He eventually secured bail in October 2017 after spending 83 days in custody.

Also Read | Actress assault case: Kerala HC restrains police from arresting actor Dileep

The Crime Branch later accused Dileep of violating bail conditions, though the court ultimately found insufficient grounds to convict him.

What charges were framed against accused? The charges invoked a wide range of IPC provisions, including:

120B – Criminal conspiracy

Advertisement

109 – Abetment

366 – Kidnapping or abducting a woman

354, 354B, 357 – Use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, disrobe, or confine

376D – Gang rape

Also Read | Sexual assault case: Actor Dileep granted bail by Kerala high court

201 – Destruction of evidence

212 – Harbouring an offender

34 – Common intention

Several individuals were added through supplementary charge sheets, while others were discharged or turned approvers during the prolonged investigation.

Who stood trial and how did the case evolve? Fourteen individuals were named at various stages, but the final trial centred on the following accused:

A1: Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni)

A2: Martin Antony

A3: Manikandan B

A4: Vijeesh VP

A5: Salim H (Vadival Salim)

A6: Pradeep

A7: Charlie Thomas

A8: P. Gopalakrishnan (Dileep) – acquitted

A9: Sanilkumar (Mesthiri Sanil)

Advertisement

A15: Sarath G Nair

Two accused — advocate Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph — were discharged during the trial. Others, including Vishnu, Vipin Lal BL, and Aneesh PK, turned approvers and were examined as prosecution witnesses.

The trial, which began on 8 March 2018, has been lengthy and complex. A total of 261 witnesses were examined, many in camera, including several prominent film personalities, with 28 witnesses turning hostile.

Over the years, two special prosecutors stepped down, and the survivor's request to replace the presiding judge was denied. The prosecution submitted 833 documents and 142 material objects, while the defence produced 221 documents. Witness examination alone spanned 438 days.