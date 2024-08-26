Malayalam actor Minu Muneer alleges sexual abuse: ‘Pulled me on bed saying…’; Mukesh, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya under fire

Minu Muneer accused actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and Jayasurya of physical and verbal abuse. After the release of the Hema Committee report, sexual abuse allegations have led to resignations and calls for investigations into malpractices in the Malayalam film industry.

The Hema Committee report that revealed shocking details of harassment and abuse women faced in the Malayalam movie industry has potentially triggered a second #Me Too movement in Kerala. The latest of the accusations came from popular Mollywood actor Minu Muneer who accused four co-stars of ‘physical and verbal assaults’ over the years.

Also Read | Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief after Sreelekha’s allegation

In a post on Facebook, Muneer claimed that four actors -- Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya -- had physically and verbally abused her on the sets of a 2013 movie.

The accusations come only a day after Malayalam director Ranjith resigned from his chairperson post at Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Ranjith was accused of ‘misconduct’ by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. Actor Siddique also resigned from the General Secretary post of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Junior artist Revathy Sampath had made sexual assault allegations against actor Siddique.

What did Minu Muneer allege?

Minu Muneer accused a prominent Malayalam actor of having tried to assault her at a hotel during the shooting of ‘Calender’ (2009) and ‘Nadakame Ulakam’ (2011).

“He entered the room and pulled me down on the bed saying that I will have to consider those who have to be considered for getting better chances. Later, I left that place… Before that, while travelling by a car, (another actor) told me that he would come to my room the next night. He too had knocked at my door during the night,” she claimed, as per Indian Express.

Also Read | Sreelekha Mitra accuses Malayalam director Ranjith of misbehaving

She also accused a third actor of misconduct in 2008.

“During a shooting in the state capital, when I was returning from a restroom, Jayasurya caught me from behind and kissed. I pushed him down and ran away. He also invited me to his flat. After I rejected the invitation, there was no issue from his side,’’ she said.

On the alleged misbehaviour from Idavela Babu who had been a prominent leader of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA), Minu said in 2013, she had applied for a membership in the association.

“A person who acted in three films is eligible for membership in AMMA. When I called him over the phone regarding filling the application form, he invited me to his flat. While I was filling the application form at his flat, he kissed on my neck from behind. I ran out of the flat. I did not get the membership either,’’ she said.

Also Read | Hema Committee report reveals sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry

Munner alleged that actor Mukesh, a two-time MLA of the ruling CPI(M), has denied her the membership after she turned down his advances, reports NDTV.

The actor said she was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and to relocate to Chennai due to the “bitter experiences”.

The actors who have been named have yet to publicly respond to these specific allegations. Actor Maniyanpilla Raju, one of those accused by Muneer, has requested a thorough investigation into the allegations. He contends that various vested interests may be driving the accusations against him.

