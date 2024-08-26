Malayalam actor Minu Muneer alleges sexual abuse: ‘Pulled me on bed saying…’; Mukesh, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya under fire

The Hema Committee report that revealed shocking details of harassment and abuse women faced in the Malayalam movie industry has potentially triggered a second #Me Too movement in Kerala. The latest of the accusations came from popular Mollywood actor Minu Muneer who accused four co-stars of ‘physical and verbal assaults’ over the years.

Minu Muneer has alleged that she suffered physical and verbal assault from various actors, including a two-time CPI(M) legislator in the Kerala Assembly.

In a post on Facebook, Muneer claimed that four actors -- Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya -- had physically and verbally abused her on the sets of a 2013 movie.

The accusations come only a day after Malayalam director Ranjith resigned from his chairperson post at Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Ranjith was accused of ‘misconduct’ by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. Actor Siddique also resigned from the General Secretary post of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Junior artist Revathy Sampath had made sexual assault allegations against actor Siddique.

What did Minu Muneer allege? Minu Muneer accused a prominent Malayalam actor of having tried to assault her at a hotel during the shooting of ‘Calender’ (2009) and ‘Nadakame Ulakam’ (2011).

“He entered the room and pulled me down on the bed saying that I will have to consider those who have to be considered for getting better chances. Later, I left that place… Before that, while travelling by a car, (another actor) told me that he would come to my room the next night. He too had knocked at my door during the night,” she claimed, as per Indian Express.

She also accused a third actor of misconduct in 2008.

“During a shooting in the state capital, when I was returning from a restroom, Jayasurya caught me from behind and kissed. I pushed him down and ran away. He also invited me to his flat. After I rejected the invitation, there was no issue from his side,’’ she said.

On the alleged misbehaviour from Idavela Babu who had been a prominent leader of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA), Minu said in 2013, she had applied for a membership in the association.

“A person who acted in three films is eligible for membership in AMMA. When I called him over the phone regarding filling the application form, he invited me to his flat. While I was filling the application form at his flat, he kissed on my neck from behind. I ran out of the flat. I did not get the membership either,’’ she said.

Munner alleged that actor Mukesh, a two-time MLA of the ruling CPI(M), has denied her the membership after she turned down his advances, reports NDTV.

The actor said she was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and to relocate to Chennai due to the “bitter experiences”.